Leaders of three Slovak parties sign memorandum on forming government coalition

BRATISLAVA, October 11. /TASS/. The leaders of Slovakia’s three parties - Direction-Social Democracy, Voice-Social Democracy and Slovak National Party - have signed a memorandum of understanding in a televised ceremony to create a government coalition that will enjoy the support of 79 members of a 150-seat National Council (parliament).

According to the document, a representative of Direction-Social Democracy, led by a former prime minister Robert Fico, will take the prime minister’s seat. As a result of the parliamentary elections held in the country on September 30, a representative of the Voice-Social Democracy party, headed by a former prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, is to become the speaker of the parliament.

In the new cabinet, Direction-Social Democracy will get the post of prime minister and six ministerial seats, while Voice-Social Democracy will get seven ministerial posts. The Slovak National Party will get three ministerial seats.

Fico, speaking at a news briefing after the ceremony, expressed confidence that Slovakia would be represented by a new prime minister at the upcoming October 26-27 EU summit. As the Slovak media note, there is little doubt that he will lead the government again.

The leaders of the three parties expressed support for Slovakia's membership of NATO and the EU. At the same time, they emphasized that the new cabinet would resolutely safeguard the sovereign interests of their country in both organizations.