Israel disinclined to believe allegations of Russia’s involvement in Hamas attack — envoy

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Tel Aviv does not believe allegations that Russia was somehow involved in radical Palestinian group Hamas’ attack on Israel, the country’s ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"It’s complete nonsense. We don’t believe that Russia was involved somehow," he noted.

The envoy stressed that those who expected the US to redirect their resources from Ukraine to the Middle East in the current situation were mistaken. "The US indeed is our strategic partner; it has been and will continue to provide us with weapons. By the way, sometimes it is the other way around. Nothing will change in this regard, and Russia understands it. That said, the aforementioned allegations are nothing but conspiracy theories," Ben Zvi added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, almost 850 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 4,200 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives and over 2,900 have been wounded. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.