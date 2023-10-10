Islamic Jihad claims it carried out major rocket attack on Tel Aviv — TV

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian radical organization Islamic Jihad, claimed that it had performed a massive rocket attack on Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and Sderot on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

"We [members of Al-Quds Brigades] have carried out a massive rocket strike on Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and Sderot," the TV channel quoted the radical group as saying in a statement.

A while ago, Al-Quds Brigades said its rockets had stricken several targets in southern Israel, including the Fajja military facility. Islamic Jihad said that it was joining the operation on Israeli territory right after the start of it was announced by the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The latest round of tensions in the Middle East was sparked by the October 7 attack of Hamas militants on the territory of Israel. According to latest reports, clashes and shelling have left some 900 Palestinians dead and more than 4,500 wounded so far, as well as over 1,000 Israelis dead and over 2,900 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.