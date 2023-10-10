Israel moves to full offensive in Gaza Strip — defense minister

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The Israeli military is moving to a full offensive in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant said.

"I have lifted all restrictions, we have [regained] control of [Israeli] territory, and we are moving to a full offensive," the minister was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

Gallant made the statement in an address to Israeli troops near the border of the Gaza Strip.

He said, "You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the price, and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought. They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was.".