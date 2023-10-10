Iraqi PM arrives on visit to Russia

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has arrived on a visit to Russia, a TASS correspondent reported.

His plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Ambassador to Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev and Iraqi Ambassador to Moscow Kahtan Taha Khalaf Al-Janabi met Al-Sudani at the airport.

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Iraqi prime minister are expected to take place later on Tuesday. According to the Kremlin press service, the parties "will thoroughly discuss issues related to multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Iraq and pressing global issues, primarily the situation in the Middle East."

On Wednesday, the Russian president and the Iraqi prime minister will take part in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

This will be the first meeting between Putin and Al-Sudani.