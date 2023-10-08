Around 20,000 Gaza residents forced to flee their homes amid Israeli strikes — UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 8. /TASS/. The number of internally displaced persons in the Gaza Strip is estimated to be at least at 20,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

"By 6:00 p.m. local time [same as Moscow time], at least 20,000 internally displaced people were sheltering in 44 UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees ] schools, including 28 designated emergency shelters, in all areas in the Gaza Strip, except Khan Younis," the statement says.

According to UNOCHA’s report, a Palestinian journalist was killed by the Israeli strike early on October 7.

UNOCHA has also started to receive information about victims of clashes on the West Bank of the Jordan river, including East Jerusalem, where Palestinians took to the streets to show solidarity with Gaza residents.

"As of 5:00 p.m. [local time, same as Moscow time], the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported to have treated 23 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces, including nine who were hit with live ammunition, six injured by rubber-coated metal bullets, four who required treatment for teargas inhalation, three who had shrapnel wounds and one who was physically assaulted," the organization said.

"PRCS also reported seven Palestinians injured by Israeli settlers, including two injured with live ammunition in Salfit. According to initial reports, three Palestinians were killed by either Israeli forces or settlers and a child was critically injured," the UN body added.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.