MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov on Froday, the ‘Obshchestvennoye.Novosti’ media outlet reported.

According to the report, the blasts occurred before an air raid warning was issued in the region.

City Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed reports of blasts, saying that they have occurred in the central part of the city.