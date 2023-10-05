West seeks to enforce negotiations to let Russia’s adversary accumulate forces — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The West seeks to "enforce" negotiations process that would have contributed to weakening of Russia while simultaneously allowing Ukraine to accumulate forces, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The signs that the West is running out of steam are apparent. This includes funding, because it is impossible to spend lots on a foreign country, because this will outrage a significant part of population in Europe and even in the US," Medvedev said.

Meanwhile, the West resorts to various tricks to bring Russia "to some line so that our enemy could get a breather, for instance."

"Their goal is to sort of enforce a negotiations process that would contribute to weakening of Russia, and, on the other hand, help our enemy accumulate forces," Medvedev noted.