Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984

BUDAPEST, October 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused EU leaders of bringing British writer George Orwell’s vision of an ugly, totalitarian society, as depicted in his anti-utopian novel 1984, to life in Europe.

"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes. They buy and supply weapons through the European Peace Facility. They want to control the media through the Media Freedom Act. We didn’t fight the communists to end up in 1984," Orban wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hungary's prime minister is attending the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain, and will attend an informal meeting of EU leaders on Friday.