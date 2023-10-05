Italy needs two years to replenish stockpile of weapons shipped to Ukraine — report

ROME, October 5. /TASS/. It will take Italy two years to replenish the stockpile of weapons that have been handed over to Ukraine, Il Messaggero reports citing arms manufacturers.

According to the report, Rome finds it difficult to keep supporting Kiev without depleting its own arsenals, and Italy is not alone in this regard. Therefore, the Italian Defense Ministry will carry out a thorough analysis before authorizing another - eighth - military aid package to Ukraine, which will take "not days or weeks, but, most likely, months."

Il Messaggero also cites Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who said earlier that Rome does not have endless resources to help Kiev.

On October 4, Crosetto had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, who later claimed that he discussed "long-range missile systems" with the Italian minister. Crosetto said that Rome will continue supporting Kiev, "while preferring the path of dialogue."

So far, Italy has shipped seven military aid packages to Ukraine, with only one package prepared by the current government. Although the list of shipped items is classified, it is known that the most recent package included the SAMP-T missile air defense system. According to military industry experts, Rome’s stockpiles of weapons that could be given to Kiev have been depleted.