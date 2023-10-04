Pashinyan believes his resignation would make things worse in Armenia

YEREVAN, October 4. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is not hungry for power, but believes that his resignation would merely worsen the situation in the country, Pashinyan said in the parliament, commenting on the opposition’s calls that power change hands in the country.

"As soon as I am convinced that all challenges will be resolved following my resignation, I’ll do so that very second. Unlike you, I am not addicted to the chair. However, careful analysis shows that if I do this, the exact opposite will happen," he said to his political opponents.

Mass protests urging Pashinyan to step down erupted in Yerevan in mid-September over the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition blames Pashinyan for "betraying" Karabakh and "handing it over" to Azerbaijan.