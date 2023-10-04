Erdogan won’t attend talks on Armenia in Spain, Turkey’s ruling party says

ANKARA, October 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not take part in the talks on Armenia that are scheduled to take place in the Spanish city of Granada on October 5, said Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party.

"We highly appreciate the decision of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to cancel his participation in the event. As you can see, France, Germany and the EU will be represented there, along with Armenia. Turkey will not be there. Our president will not take part. And they will discuss these issues in his absence," Celik said in televised remarks.

He said Erdogan and Aliyev won’t travel to Granada because the conditions for Turkey's participation in the event hadn’t been met.

Celik also criticized France's involvement in the discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, saying that "as a member of the Minsk Group, it has not solved this problem for many years." He also said France "is a representative of ideas about the 'genocide' of Armenians."

"So France will have a seat there, but Turkey and our president, who are advancing the mission of peace in the region, will not be represented. This proved unacceptable to President Aliyev, which is why he canceled his visit," Celik said.

The meeting was planned to take place on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit. The Azerbaijani news agency APA earlier reported that Aliyev refused to travel to Granada after Paris and Berlin turned down Azerbaijan’s proposal to invite Erdogan to the talks.