Iranian president says NATO presence in South Caucasus unacceptable

TEHRAN, October 4. /TASS/. The presence of NATO forces in the South Caucasus is unacceptable for Iran, the country’s president Ebrahim Raisi, said in meetings with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Presidential Envoy for Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov.

"The Zangezur Corridor is an area NATO forces presence in the South Caucasus, which poses a threat to the national security of the region’s countries. The Islamic Republic strongly opposes this," Raisi was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

The representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the report said, briefed the Iranian official on the current situation in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian earlier met with the Armenian Security Council chief and told him that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be resolved by the countries of the region, such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey and Iran, without the involvement of outside players.