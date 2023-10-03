US Representative Matt Gaetz files resolution to dismiss House Speaker McCarthy

NEW YORK, October 3. /TASS/. US House Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a resolution for dismissal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Associated Press reports.

According to the report, Gaetz engaged the right of "privileged resolution," meaning his request is a priority for the lawmakers, and the decision on the vote must be made within two days. However, there is a number of procedural measures that can be engaged both by the Republicans and the Democrats in order to slow down or even suspend this process. If the vote takes place, a simple majority in the House would be required to dismiss McCarthy.

Previously, CNN reported that Gaetz accused McCarthy of lying to the House and to US President Joe Biden regarding the extension of the government funding. According to Gaetz, the House needs a "new leadership that can be trustworthy.".