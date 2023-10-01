UK Prime Minister rules out troops sending to Ukraine during conflict

LONDON, October 1. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is not going to send its servicemen to Ukraine as the conflict continues, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on the air with the Sky News TV Channel.

"There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict," Sunak said. "What the defense secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine. But that's something for the long term, not the here and now," the Prime Minister noted.

The UK Defense Ministry is considering the possibility of deploying British servicemen on the territory of Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen and officers, the country’s top defense official Grant Shapps told the Telegraph earlier. The United Kingdom is currently staging such training courses for Ukrainian servicemen in its territory.