Abkhazian president expects independence recognition process to continue

SUKHUM, September 30. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s authorities expect more countries to recognize the republic’s independence, President Aslan Bzhania said in an interview with TASS.

"We are working on that together with Russia and we hope that the process of Abkhazia’s independence recognition will continue. Our Foreign Ministry is engaged in this work," he pointed out. "Much will depend on our economic capabilities and economic cooperation. The economy is what largely paves the way for mutual interest and diplomatic relations," Bzhania added.

According to him, Abkhazia actively works to boost ties with the countries that have recognized its independence, including Nicaragua, Venezuela and Syria. "We maintain constant contact with these countries’ authorities and cooperate at the level of state agencies. Unfortunately, for objective reasons, we cannot say that economic projects are being implemented at this point. It’s more about mutual moral and diplomatic support and in some cases, efforts to coordinate our foreign policy plans. Cultural exchanges are underway, as well as exchanges of delegations at various levels," the Abkhazia president noted.

Abkhazia is celebrating Victory and Independence Day on September 30. The republic was liberated from Georgian troops on September 30, 1993, which marked the end of an armed conflict between Abkhazia and Georgia. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In response, Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Moscow. UN member states such as Venezuela, Nauru, Nicaragua and Syria have also recognized the independence of the Republic of Abkhazia.