Azerbaijan says it’s not pleased that Armenians leave Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, September 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan does not feel happy about the departure of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Elchin Amirbekov, the Azerbaijani presidential envoy for special assignments, told BBC.

He said it wasn’t the intention of Azerbaijan to make Armenians flee. According to Amirbekov, after the government of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic announced the dissolution of the unrecognized nation from January 2024, the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh can integrate into Azerbaijani society, improve their living conditions, and benefit from all the rights provided by Azerbaijan.

He also said those Armenians that left Azerbaijan can come back later.

Tensions reignited in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. Baku announced it was starting "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan said there were no Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the situation as "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the sides of the conflict to halt the bloodshed and return to diplomacy. On September 20, an agreement was reached to halt hostilities. Representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh held a meeting in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss the issues of the region’s reintegration in Azerbaijan.