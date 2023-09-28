Polish side confirms helicopter sortie near Belarusian border

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. Poland confirmed the flight of its helicopter near the Belarusian border under request of the Belarusian side, says Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Command Spokesman Sergey Kachur.

"At 15:02 today, Air Force and Air Defense radars detected a Polish aircraft approaching the Belarusian border. A request to the Polish side confirmed a sortie of the Polish Armed Force helicopter," the spokesman said, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry Telegram channel.

Previously, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that a Polish helicopter violated the Belarusian border twice, which has been confirmed by "objective control data."

According to Kachur, the objective control materials on the incident were handed over to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.