MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho arrived in Moscow on a working visit, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The minister of foreign economic relations has arrived in Moscow," the source said.

He said the program of the visit wasn’t disclosed.

The minister’s visit comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia from September 12-17. Kim held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.