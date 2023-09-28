US deployed disaster response team in South Caucasus, Reuters reports

WASHINGTON, September 28. /TASS/. The US deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team in South Caucasus amid the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Reuters reported.

US Agency for International Development chief Samantha Power will announce the deployment on Thursday, the report said.

She will say the team will assess the situation, identify priority needs to scale up assistance, and work with partners to provide urgently needed aid, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

Power traveled to Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this week and said the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh "has made an already dire humanitarian situation even worse."

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 19. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on September 20 that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping force to suspend counterterrorism measures in Nagorno-Karabakh. On September 24, some Nagorno-Karabakh residents started to flee to Armenia. A refugee accommodations center was opened in the Armenian town of Goris near the border, where thousands of refugees have already arrived. On September 28, Azerbaijan started registering Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh in order to determine their legal status.