Situation in Burkina Faso stable after coup attempt — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The situation in Burkina Faso has steadied after a recent coup attempt, said Alexey Saltykov, the Russian ambassador to the African nation.

"The situation in Ouagadougou is now normal. The city is going about its life," he told TASS, referring to the capital of Burkina Faso. "In Bobo-Dioulasso, the second-largest city, things have also normalized. People in some smaller towns have said that everything will be blocked until the president sends a sign whether he is okay or not okay."

The diplomat said that the country's president, Ibrahim Traore, wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that he was fine and thanked the Burkinabes for support.

The government of Burkina Faso earlier said the country's security forces foiled a coup attempted September 26.

Traore seized power in a coup on September 30 of last year, ousting Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who led a previous coup to become an interim president in January 2022.