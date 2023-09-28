Ukrainian POW says deserters fear for safety of their families

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. Captured Ukrainian serviceman Yury Mikitinchuk, a gunner from the Ukrainian 79th separate air assault brigade, told TASS that the Ukrainian command is threatening harm against the families of troops who choose to desert.

"The only chance of not ending up at the frontline is refusing to follow orders and going AWOL. But this carries the risk of retribution against families, children. I have already done this once, but had to return. I was afraid for my children," the POW said.

In rare isolated cases, it is possible to strike a deal with a unit commander. According to Mikitinchuk, the average cost of avoiding participation in assault operations is 70,000 hryvnias (about $1,900), which is 70% of a month’s wages.