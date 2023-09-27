Baku to continue taking measures to meet needs of Karabakh Armenians, top diplomat says

BAKU, September 28. /TASS/. Baku will continue to take comprehensive measures to meet the needs of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan was committed to dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents of the Karabakh Region and will continue taking comprehensive measures to meet their needs," the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat noted that work was underway "on the dissolution of an illegal regime on Azerbaijani soil, as well as on the disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian forces."

Bayramov also emphasized that Azerbaijan was interested in advancing the peace process with Armenia.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission. Azerbaijani officials and representatives of Karabakh Armenians met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss reintegration issues.