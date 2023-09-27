US ‘main obstruction’ to peace in Ukraine, Iranian Parliament Speaker says

DUBAI, September 27. /TASS/. The US is the main obstruction for peace in Ukraine, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said.

"Currently, the US is the main state the effectively opposes the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and vetoes all formulas for ceasefire and peace," Qalibaf said, according to the Fars news agency.

He named the "NATO and US expansionism" as the "most important reason" of the conflict.

Qalibaf also noted that Iran consistently advocates an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.