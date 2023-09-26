Erdogan says hopes Zangezur corridor will be established soon

ANKARA, September 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he hopes the Zangezur corridor will be established soon.

"We hope that the Zangezur corridor will be established as soon as possible in order to ensure unimpeded motor and railway links with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan via Nakhichevan," he told a news conference.

He also said that he hoped that "Armenia will not yield to provocative actions from the outside." "We want our region to prosper by means of implementing joint projects, including with our neighbor Iran," he added.

Erdogan said earlier that Iran was open to taking part in projects to create transportation routes via Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly said that it wants to establish the so-called Zangezur corridor to link Nakhichevan with the rest of the country via Armenia’s Syunik Province. The project provides for the construction of motor and rail roads linking Turkey, Nakhichevan, Azerbaijan and Central Asian states across the Caspian Sea.