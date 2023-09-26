Kiev rejects reports of request to help topple Polish authorities for EU membership

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine has not received any requests from France and Germany to help them overthrow the Polish authorities in exchange for fast-tracking its accession to the European Union, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

"Polish media have started circulating comments by a correspondent of the Polish TV channel TVP in Brussels about an alleged promise made by Germany and France to fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the EU in exchange for the 'overthrow' of the current Polish government. This information is not true. We categorically reject such insinuations," he posted on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Nikolenko says that Ukraine has neither received any such offers nor does it have any desire or intention to interfere in Poland's internal affairs. He added that Kiev highly appreciated Poland's support in the conflict with Russia and in Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and was "grateful to Poles who stand in solidarity with Ukrainians."

Recently, the rhetoric between Warsaw and Kiev toughened to the point of turning into threats. The issue of supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU has become a stumbling block. Poland, along with a number of other countries, has taken measures to prevent prices on the domestic market from collapsing due to an influx of Ukrainian grain. However, the issue of agricultural exports is quite critical for Kiev, as discussions continue around its budget, where it is facing a record deficit.

The European Commission's attempts to resolve the situation have not succeeded so far. Kiev filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, while Warsaw recalled that the transit of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is carried out through Polish territory. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that he was ready to expand the list of banned goods from Ukraine if its authorities continued to inflame the situation. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said at the UNGA session that EU countries were allegedly "helping Russia" by restricting supplies of Ukrainian grain.

Warsaw has qualms with the European Union on a number of issues, including Brussels' plans to return to the mechanism of resettlement of illegal migrants across the community, the rule of law in Poland and blocking the country's access to European funds.