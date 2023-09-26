Baku says 22 armored vehicles confiscated from Armenian forces in Karabakh

BAKU, September 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies continue the process of disarming Armenian forces in Karabakh after the completion of the anti-terrorist operation there.

The press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has said that 22 armored vehicles and 47 artillery pieces have been seized.

According to a list published on the Defense Ministry’s website, by Tuesday morning 909 small arms and grenade launchers, 165 air defense equipment, 251,308 pieces of ammunition, 75 vehicles, 21 trailers and 154 optical and other devices were confiscated, too.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.