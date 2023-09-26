Ethiopia would like to host Russia-Africa summit — envoy

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ethiopia would like to host Russia-Africa summit, the republic's Ambassador to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat said in an interview with TASS, adding that the country has the capacity to do so.

"If you may go to the history, Ethiopia has much experience in hosting conferences. As a seat of the Organization of African Unity, which is now the African Union, Ethiopia always, every year, hosts a summit in Addis Ababa for all African leaders. And there are many international organizations hosting meetings in Addis Ababa," he said.

"So it would be an honor for us to host the Russian-African summit one day in Africa. And possibly, if the next summit is given to us, yes, we have the capacity to do so," the diplomat said when asked a respective question.

The second Russia-Africa summit that took place in St. Petersburg this summer, was successful in many ways, he noted. "For example, if you consider the participants of the summit there are many delegations coming from Africa, and my country was represented by His Excellency the Prime Minister [Abiy Ahmed] himself, so it was a high delegation coming to the summit. And the most important thing is that before the summit there was a walking official visit by Prime Minister and he met His Excellency [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin on the 26th of July. So that was very impressive for me because the discussion between the two leaders was fruitful, covering many things, bilateral and multilateral issues," the ambassador said.

Apart from the meeting of heads of states, the signing of five agreements with Russia was one of successful results of the summit, he added.