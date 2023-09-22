Top Russian, Iranian, Turkish diplomats holding meeting on UNGA sidelines

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Top diplomats from Russia, Iran, and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and Hakan Fida, respectively, are holding a meeting in the Astana format on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Before the meeting, Lavrov and Abdollahian had a brief tete-a-tete conversation. Later, Fidan joined then.

After a photo session, the ministers continued talks behind closed door. The top Russian and Iranian diplomats are expected to hold a separate meeting later in the day.

Later, UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will join the three foreign ministers.