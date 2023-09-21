UAE appreciates role of Russian peacekeepers in ensuring civilians’ security in Karabakh

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates appreciates the role of Russian peacekeepers in ensuring the security of civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh, the UAE's Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday.

"Despite the ceasefire it would be a deficiency not to stress that all parties should be committed to protection of civilians and take all measures for ensuring their safety amid tensions. We appreciate the role that Russian peacekeepers have played in recent days in the creation of secure conditions for civilians," he said.