{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

European MPs urge to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan over Karabakh hostilities

The European Parliament is "seriously concerned about the consequences of Azerbaijan's actions on the civilian population"

BRUSSELS, September 20. /TASS/. Members of the European Parliament called upon the EU Council to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan for its military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"We condemn in the strongest terms today's pre-planned and unjustified attack of Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh.," the document says. "In the absence of an immediate halt to the ongoing attack, we call on the Council to fundamentally reconsider the EU's relations with Azerbaijan in this light, and consider imposing sanctions against responsible Azerbaijani authorities."

The European Parliament is "seriously concerned about the consequences of Azerbaijan's actions on the civilian population." Its members "urge Azerbaijan to refrain from using military escalation as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population."

The statement calls "for the immediate halt of all military actions."

"Direct negotiations between Baku and Stepanakert are the only way to achieve progress on the relations between the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijan and the EU has always been ready to support this process," the document says.

It says that "Baku's offensive seriously undermines the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia." European MPs "urge the President of Azerbaijan to accept recent calls of the Armenian Prime Minister for the resumption of talks at the highest level."

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.

Tags
ArmeniaAzerbaijanNagorno-Karabakh
Kim Jong Un returns to Pyongyang after visit to Russia — radio
Kim’s special train arrived in Pyongyang on the evening of September 19
Read more
Moscow doubts Yerevan’s anti-Russian moves will leave bilateral ties unaffected
Maria Zakharova cautioned Yerevan against creating favorable conditions for Washington and Brussels to pursue a policy course that she said was hostile toward Russia
Read more
About 14,000 people killed during conflict in Donbass, top Ukrainian diplomat says
This number includes servicemen and civilian casualties, according to the country's foreign minister
Read more
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in DPR for murder of eight civilians
The killing was committed in the spring of 2022 at a combat position on the territory of the metallurgical plant in Mariupol
Read more
Russian embassy in Yerevan blocked by protestors
"We remain in touch with relevant bodies of the Republic of Armenia. We sent a note to the Armenian Foreign Ministry," the statement said
Read more
Serbia supports territorial integrity of countries — Vucic about Karabakh
The Serbian president emphasized that "it is necessary to avoid war"
Read more
11 Ukrainian drones shot down over Crimea — Russian defense ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack took place around 05:30 Moscow time
Read more
Putin visits plant that produces Lancet loitering munitions, spy drones
The Russian leader visited production and assembly lines and examined prototypes of advanced drones and special equipment
Read more
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Read more
Russia considers unilateral restrictions on food exports unacceptable — Deputy PM
According to Alexey Overchuk, Moscow intends to expand the support of the UN within South-South Cooperation
Read more
Chances for Baku-Yerevan peace settlement exist — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also commented on the opinion of Armenia’s special envoy Edmond Marukyan to the effect that it was "the turn of the United States to decide what measures can be used" to achieve peace
Read more
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Read more
No interaction planned between Russia, US at UN General Assembly — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Biden administration is more preoccupied with promoting Ukrainian politics and head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky from the UN rostrum keeping in mind the upcoming US presidential election next year
Read more
US national debt surpasses $33 trillion for the first time — Treasury
This is a record-breaking figure for the US public debt
Read more
Azerbaijan takes control of over 60 positions of Armenian forces in Karabakh
"The Azerbaijani armed forces successfully continue the anti-terrorist operations of the local nature in the Karabakh region," Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesman Anar Eivazov said
Read more
Zaporozhye head expects third wave of Ukrainian counteroffensive by end of month
Earlier on Tuesday, Yevgeny Balitsky said that a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles had been wiped out near the village of Rabotino
Read more
Russian strike on airfield near Krivoi Rog wipes out five Ukrainian aircraft
Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield on September 11
Read more
Ukrainian military says activity of Russian aviation unprecedented last night
During the night, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine
Read more
Meeting of US, Central Asian leaders begin in New York — White House
The US leader delivered a welcoming speech that lasted about a minute
Read more
First 18 MC-21 aircraft on production stage — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau
"The first five airframes of the MC-21 aircraft are already assembled, and they have begun installation of domestic systems and units simultaneously with certification process," Andrey Boginsky noted
Read more
Changing Russia’s UN status impossible without dividing organization — diplomat
Dmitry Polyansky added that the United States recognizes that reforming the UN Security Council without the permission of its members and the absolute majority of all countries represented in the world organization is impossible, and that any attempt to do so will result in a split in the organization
Read more
Regulator charges US firm with acting as unregistered adviser to former Russian official
The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York
Read more
Putin orders ramping up production of counterbattery, air defense systems
The president stated that defense enterprises were able to maintain steady operations in the first eight months of this year
Read more
Sibur to produce up to 100 polypropylene brands at new facility in Tobolsk
According to Pavel Lyakhovich, some of the brands were not produced on the Russian market previously and they will be able to substitute imported alternatives
Read more
Musk criticizes Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive
Elon Musk responded to a series of posts describing the counteroffensive as "failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives"
Read more
Russia may consider leaving jurisdiction of UN International Court of Justice — senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that during the lawsuit, Russia’s preliminary objections will be heard out followed by the positions of third parties
Read more
Delegation of Iranian businessmen heading to Russia for expanding trade ties
The delegation consists of 22 businessmen operating in various sectors, including industry, agriculture and trade
Read more
Akhmat commandos wait for orders to push towards Artyomovsk – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya clarified that the fighters are waiting for the appropriate order
Read more
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops back near Ugledar — DPR leader
According to Denis Pushilin, Russian units stopped the enemy near Urozhainoye, Staromayorskoye and Novodonetskoye
Read more
Top Russian security official, Wang Yi discuss Russia-China military cooperation, Ukraine
The Security Council added that "the sides exchanged views on the main international problems, pointing to the fact that Washington's creation of new blocs and dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the strengthening of NATO's presence in Asia and the Pacific, is aimed at undermining the established security system in the region"
Read more
Russian defense industry should focus on meeting needs of special operation — Putin
He said a working group of the Defense Industry Commission and the cabinet’s Coordination Council regularly monitor the schedule of deliveries and resolve any arising challenges
Read more
Baltic Fleet’s ship launches Kalibr missile — press service
To perform the missile launch, the ship made a complicated inter-fleet voyage across the Baltic Sea to the Gulf of Finland, then through the Neva River, Lake Ladoga and the White Sea-Baltic Canal to the White Sea via inland waterways
Read more
EEF focused on practical cooperation with Asia-Pacific, China — expert
According to Kirill Babayev, this was also demonstrated by the number of guests from countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including but not limited to ASEAN states
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 19 times in past day
According to Kulit, 18 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
International advance-development territories to occupy 20 sq km in Far East
"Emerging problems and limitations boost opportunities, and thus we are getting stronger," Nikolay Zapryagayev noted
Read more
Rostec official points to increased production of tanks, MLRS, flamethrowers
It is reported that enterprises involved in the implementation of the State Defense Order are working around the clock
Read more
France to reduce military presence in Africa but increase in APAC — military official
According to Stephane Mille, France will work with the authorities of the regional states to better understand their needs and, if necessary, deploy its troops
Read more
Lavrov to address UN General Assembly on September 23
Maria Zakharova revealed that Lavrov "will present in detail Russia's principled approaches to the most important global issues"
Read more
Bank of Russia raises key rate against weakening ruble
Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina stressed that the Bank of Russia would keep its key rate at a higher level until inflation stabilizes
Read more
MC-21 aircraft may receive several modifications — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau
MC-21 is a promising medium-range civil aircraft. It can carry from 163 to 211 passengers
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones shot down over southwestern part of Crimea — defense ministry
At about 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Moscow time the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack was thwarted
Read more
Azerbaijan reveals how many Armenian weapons destroyed in Karabakh
According to the spokesman, Azerbaijani troops are targeting only military infrastructure facilities
Read more
US authorities arrest Russian citizen on charges of illegal export of electronics
As alleged, Maxim Marchenko participated in an illicit procurement network that provided military grade microelectronics to end users in Russia
Read more
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Read more
Brazilian president calls BRICS strategic alternative to IMF, World Bank
"The recent decision taken by BRICS to invite new members to cooperate after the Johannesburg summit helps "strengthen efforts for the order that would reflect economic, geographical and political pluralism of the 21th century," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted
Read more
Yerevan asks ECHR to oblige Baku to stop shelling civilian facilities in Karabakh
"In particular, it demands that Azerbaijan be compelled to stop shelling civilian facilities, settlements and people," it said
Read more
Defense-sector enterprises operating stably — Putin
"According to the results of the first eight months of the current year, defense-sector enterprises have managed to keep a stable pace of operation," the Russian leader noted
Read more
UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine with Zelensky will yield few results — diplomat
"Of course, everything will be predictable from their point of view (Ukraine and Western countries - TASS), so there will be very few results from this meeting, except for the fact that we will see how the Zelensky regime insists on its positions and tries with all its might to get support for its policy, which is to promote Western geopolitical interests," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Trade turnover between Germany, Russia down 76% year-to-date
Annual decrease amounted to 27 bln euro
Read more
Russia’s tech corporation to multiply production of kamikaze drones
Rostec also reiterated plans to double the production of the Kitolov, Strela and Vikhr missiles as well as the 9M333 guided missile
Read more
Russia recovers energy sector know-how, to launch huge, world-class enterprises — Putin
According to the Russian president, the process of developing additional engineering expertise is under way, "which is a very good thing"
Read more
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Read more
'Beggar' Zelensky heads to US to ask West for money, new weapons — Russian diplomat
It was reported earlier that Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States to participate in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Ukraine stockpiles enough gas to stay warm during cold months
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko stressed that the energy and gas sectors are actively preparing for the heating season
Read more
Majority of world community wants peace in Ukraine, not to weaken Russia — diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "significant part of the international community understands that that there are several reasons that must be eliminated in order to achieve a long-term settlement" of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses in Kleshcheyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
As the ministry reported the day before, units of Russia’s battlegroup South repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Kleshcheyevka, Veseloye, Mayorsk, Maryinka and Vodyanoye
Read more
Russia not to withdraw from Crimea, Erdogan says
"That is, I couldn’t make them withdraw from Crimea. And I don't think it is possible now. I believe time will tell," the Turkish leader emphasized
Read more
Oil export duty in Russia to rise by $2.5 starting October 1 to $23.9 per ton
Currently, the export duty on oil reaches $21.4
Read more
Russia destroys Ukrainian equipment while repulsing attacks near Rabotino — politician
"Obviously, the enemy is trying to intensify the fighting between the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye, suffering increasing losses, but without success, to say the least," Vladimir Rogov noted
Read more
Police, protestors seek medical assistance amid unrest in Yerevan
Some of them were hospitalized and are currently undergoing the health screening that they require
Read more
Protesters block Russian embassy building in Armenia
The information about children and wives being taken to the embassy is not true, the source said
Read more
Armenian media report 27 deaths in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Apart from that, according to Armenian media, more than 210 people, including 12 children, were wounded
Read more
Putin orders to update volume of new armaments program with consideration of special op
"Due to a number of factors, the demand for armaments, military and special vehicles grows significantly," Putin noted
Read more
Ukraine's allies focus on Ukraine's long-term security — Austin
The fifth meeting of the Contact Group, set up by Western countries to coordinate military assistance to Ukraine, is taking place on September 19 at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany
Read more
Press review: Putin hosts Kim, gets under US’ skin and EEF-23 belies 'isolate Russia' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 14th
Read more
Drone carrying mortar shell falls on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast — radio
Tourists from a nearby hotel, about 30 people in total, were reportedly evacuated
Read more
Putin plans to hold talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing in October — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that relations between Moscow and Beijing, based on the principles of respect, non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and mutual support on the international stage, "are inherently strong and don’t depend on the changing situation"
Read more
ICRC calls for ensuring protection of civilians in Karabakh
On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Putin places Norway’s shares in Prime Print under Russian state property agency's control
The possibility of introducing temporary control over assets owned by persons from unfriendly countries was enforced this April
Read more
Global South does not support attempts to oust Russia, China from world stage — diplomat
"The fact is that our starting point for multilateralism differs from that of the West," Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
Read more
Press Review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Read more
Ukraine reduces intensity of attacks near Opytnoye in DPR — head of region
"The enemy, following the fake capture [of Opytnoye], reduced its activity, having suffered quite serious losses," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Some Russian representatives unable to get visas for UN General Assembly — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, among them are Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky and some heads of Foreign Ministry departments
Read more
Press review: Moscow heads sanctions club and EU neighbors ban entry to Russian cars
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 18th
Read more
Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh’s Armenians to meet in Yevlakh
On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia, Iran to enshrine their military-technical cooperation in long-term treaty
According to Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, thanks to the leaders of both countries, Iran's relations with Russia are developing and "acquiring new and diverse aspects"
Read more
Lavrov, Wang Yi agree that settlement in Ukraine impossible without Russia’s participation
"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking into account Russia’s interests, the more so, without its participation," the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russian nuclear-powered sub to test-fire cruise missiles in state trials — source
During joint state trials, the nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will reportedly perform three combat training launches of Kalibr and Oniks missiles from its submerged position in the Barents Sea
Read more
Baku begins 'local antiterrorist operations' in Karabakh
The Defense Ministry said that "civilians and civilian infrastructure are not on the list of targets"
Read more
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Read more
Russian forces move forward by up to 1 km after counterattack in Zaporozhye — politician
"Ukrainian forces started to rapidly build a line of defense in the Vremevka area. According to intelligence data, visual monitoring, reports from local residents, work is underway to erect fortifications, defense lines," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Azerbaijan’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Yerevan said that Baku seeks to "complete the policy of ethnic cleansing" and that Armenia doesn’t have any troops stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia ready to offer food assistance to North Korea — Russian ambassador
Pyongyang says it can do without foreign help because it has a good harvest, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday
Read more
Russian aircraft can be transferred under single brand — head of Yakovlev Design Bureau
"It is important to come up with a name, which is very harmonious for the aircraft, both in Russian and in English, so that linguistic twists do not arise," Andrey Boginsky said
Read more
Chinese commerce minister offers beefing up coordination on global arena to Russia
Russia’s delegation headed by Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov is on a working trip in Beijing on September 19-20
Read more
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Read more
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Read more
Russia 'no less' trustworthy than West, says Erdogan
According to the Turkish president, Ankara and Moscow are taking joint steps forward, including cooperation in the defense industry as well as gas sector
Read more
Protesters in Yerevan demonstrate no aggression against Russians — embassy
According to Guchkov, the situation is staying "within the framework of law"
Read more
Russia reduces investment volume in US government securities to $29 mln in July
Russia began to sharply reduce investments in US government debt in the spring of 2018 - in April their level decreased from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, in May - to $14.9 bln
Read more
Large grouping of Ukrainian troops forced to retreat in part of DPR — official
Yan Gagin specified that the irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk area amounted to several hundred people within a week of fighting
Read more
Biden to reaffirm intent to reform UN Security Council at General Assembly session — Kirby
Currently, the Security Council has five permanent members: Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France
Read more
Russia, Iran far from full realization of cooperation potential — General Staff chief
Iranian General Staff Chief Mohammad Bagheri noted that "the military area is the driver and the forefront for development of relations between Iran and Russia"
Read more
Russian forces repel attack of Azov brigade in Krasny Liman direction
According to head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk, enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 50 military personnel
Read more
Armenian security service vows to counter all actions that threaten domestic security
On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Air defense downs two drones over Bryansk Region — governor
There were no injuries or damage
Read more
At least 34 people, including 16 police, injured in clashes outside Armenian government
17 patients received the required treatment and were discharged
Read more
Czech Republic plans to import oil from Russia until 2025
"The Czech Republic can continue to receive Russian oil until the time it finds a substitute for it," Engineering Director of the Czech pipeline operator Mero Zdenek Dundr said
Read more
Ukrainian Su-25 warplane shot down by Russian air defense in Zaporozhye Region
During the day, sixteen HIMARS and Uragan rockets were intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian Su-34 hits Ukrainian brigade’s deployment point in Kupyansk direction
It is also reported that the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-29 attack helicopters and assault aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade
Read more