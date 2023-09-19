OSCE chairperson urges Baku, Yerevan to reach diplomatic settlement in Karabakh

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani intends to hold a meeting with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss diplomatic efforts amid the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As OSCECiO I am deeply concerned by reports of military operations and the related danger for civilians in Stepanakert/Khankendi. I call for immediate deescalation. Peaceful dialogue should be the only option and humanitarian concerns must prevail," the politician wrote on his X social network page (formerly Twitter).

Osmani added that he plans to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. "I will renew my call to continue diplomatic engagement," the diplomat noted.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.