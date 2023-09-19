Assad to visit China on September 21 — presidential office

BEIRUT, September 19. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife will head to China on Thursday, September 21 for an official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Syrian president’s office said.

"At the official invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Bashar Assad and First Lady Asma Assad will pay a visit to China on September 21," the text says.

According to the document, apart from attending the Syrian-Chinese summit in Beijing, Assad and his wife will travel to Hangzhou, the capital of China's Zhejiang province.

The Syrian president is accompanied by a delegation of Syrian business representatives who will hold meetings with their Chinese counterparts.