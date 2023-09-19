Baku says its positions in Karabakh being shelled by Armenia

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that its positions are being shelled by the Armenian troops stationed in the Aghdam region Aghdam region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The formations of the Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, using weapons of various calibers, are subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region to intensive shelling," the statement said.

According to the ministry, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces are taking retaliatory measures in the specified direction.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported the beginning of anti-terrorist measures of local character in Karabakh "in order to restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan." Baku stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities would not be targeted.