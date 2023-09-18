Hungarian foreign minister suggests using UNGA for achieving peace in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, September 19. /TASS/. The international community should take advantage of the UN General Assembly in New York to push the opposing sides of the Ukrainian conflict toward holding talks, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"It is necessary to use this week to bring peace to Ukraine. Russians, Ukrainians, Americans, French will be here. Everyone will be here, and everyone will have the opportunity to talk to each other, so to speak, on neutral territory," he said in a video on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia) after arriving in New York for the event.

Szijjarto said he believes that "the UN was not created to unite like-minded people, as there are other organizations for that, such as NATO or the European Union."

"The UN was created so that the sides - even those who are at war - could at least talk to each other because then there will be hope for some kind of solution and the situation will at least not get worse," the minister said.

He also stated that the situation in the field of international security is the most alarming since World War II, as "50 armed conflicts are raging" across different parts of the world. The events in Ukraine have brought humanity closer than ever to a World War III, Szijjarto said.