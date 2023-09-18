US nationals released by Iran leave Qatar for US onboard plane

DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. Five US nationals, who were released by Iran under a prisoner swap deal between the two countries, have left Qatar for the US onboard a plane, Reuters reported, citing sources.

They had arrived from Iran to Qatar earlier on Monday. Qatar is an intermediary between Washington and Iran in the deal.

The Americans were accompanied by the Qatari ambassador to Iran. The plane also brought to Qatar two family members of the former prisoners who, according to the US, had been banned from leaving Iran.

Iran’s Press TV earlier reported the US released all five Iranian nationals as part of the deal, and two of them had already arrived in Tehran.