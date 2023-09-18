Humanitarian cargo making its way to Nagorno-Karabakh via two disputed roads

BAKU, September 18. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started delivering humanitarian cargo to Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh via both the Aghdam and Lachin roads, Ilaha Huseynova, ICRC Baku, told TASS over the phone on Monday.

"The cargo is already on its way to Khankendi. It has already crossed the Russian peacekeepers’ checkpoint on Aghdam road and is headed toward its destination," Huseynova said, as she explained that the cargo includes flour and medicines.

According to the Azertac state-run news agency, a convoy of two passenger cars and a truck carrying ICRC humanitarian aid, has crossed the Lachin checkpoint on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as it is bound for Khankendi (Stepanakert), too.

On Sunday, authorities in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh accepted a proposal from the Russian peacekeepers and the ICRC to send humanitarian assistance simultaneously via the Lachin and Aghdam roads.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Baku was ready to unblock Lachin road, along with the Aghdam-Stepanakert route, for humanitarian cargoes to Nagorno-Karabakh, in compliance with Azerbaijani law.