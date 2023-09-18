Support for Ukraine in US Congress 'remains very strong,' John Kirby claims

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. Both chambers of the US Congress are ready to continue providing support to Ukraine, says US National Security Council Strategic Communications Director John Kirby.

Speaking an interview for The Daily Telegraph, Kirby stated his certainty that the support for Ukraine in the Congress "remains very strong." According to the US official, only a "small group of very vocal, very Right-wing house Republicans" continue resisting additional support to Ukraine.

"We have seen a growing number of particularly House Republicans criticize future spending and support for Ukraine. But I will tell you a couple of things. First of all, the support from the Capitol Hill remains very, very strong. Not just form a bicameral perspective, but a bipartisan one," he said.

Previously, The Hill reported that US Republicans increasingly express their doubts regarding the approval of the Administration’s request for additional funding for additional military aid to Ukraine.