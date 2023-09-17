Pashinyan considers signing of peace deal with Baku possible by yearend

YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. The signing of the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan by the yearend is possible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing, adding that Yerevan is taking all necessary steps for it.

"The severe humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh obviously affects the peace process. We spend much time on closing the Lachin corridor and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. This energy and time should be spent on addressing the peace deal. I always consider it possible to sign a peace deal by the end of the year as I have accepted an obligation to sign such an agreement. Yes, we believe the signing is possible by the end of the year," he said.