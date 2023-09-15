Mexico wants to help Russia, Ukraine end conflict — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Mexico City wants to help Moscow and Kiev settle the conflict and is ready to act as a mediator, but Ukraine has put up a "wall" preventing any negotiations, Mexican Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Villegas Mejias said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We want to help Russia and Ukraine end this conflict," he said after Friday's roundtable on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The diplomat also expressed hope that following the meeting between the ambassadors and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "it will be possible to choose mediators for the negotiations."

"Mexico <...> is ready to serve as a mediator in the settlement of the conflict, but Ukraine has walled itself off from the negotiation process. It is necessary to find common points of contact," he stated. "To my question to Mr. Lavrov whether there are any, the minister replied that Russia is open to considering any proposals."