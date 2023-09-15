ZNPP has enough cooling water for several months — IAEA chief

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) had enough cooling water for several months, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said in a statement posted on the IAEA website on Friday.

"Following the loss of the Kakhovka reservoir, actions have been taken to stabilize the site’s water resources, which are currently sufficient for several months of its cooling requirements in the current conditions," he said.

The situation with water supplies to the ZNPP deteriorated after the collapse of the Kakhovka hydropower plant’s dam on June 6 as result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops. Following the incident, most of water reserves of the Kakhovka reservoir have drained out.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both the city and the plant’s territory.