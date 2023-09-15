IAEA experts continue to hear explosions some distance from Zaporozhye NPP — IAEA chief

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continue to hear numerous explosions at some distance from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement published on the IAEA website.

"Underlining the potential dangers for nuclear safety and security during the conflict in Ukraine, the IAEA experts have continued to hear numerous explosions some distance away from the ZNPP, which is located by the frontline," the statement said.

"They were also informed by the ZNPP about further drone attacks, on 11 September, in the nearby city of Energodar where many staff live with their families, causing minor damage to two buildings. The ZNPP informed the IAEA experts that there were no casualties reported at that time," the statement reads.

Earlier, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev informed about several drone attacks on Energodar on September 11. Two of them were neutralized, but four were able to carry out strikes. However, there were no casualties.