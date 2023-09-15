Ukrainian opposition politician says was working on settlement plan for Donbass since 2014

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Opposition Platform For Life party, which is not outlawed in Ukraine, has been working on a settlement plan for Donbass since 2014, its former leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who now heads the Other Ukraine movement, said.

On Friday, photos of a draft document on granting autonomy to Donbass dated July 2014 were posted on the web. The document, signed by Medvedchuk, was reportedly found during a police search of the home of Nestor Shufrinch, a member of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) elected on the Opposition Platform’s party ticket, who was charged with high treason today.

"I compiled this document following a request from OSCE Chair-in-Office's Special Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group Heidi Tagliavini to elaborate a settlement plan for Donbass," the Other Ukraine’s Telegram channel quoted Medvedchuk as saying. "Later on, this document was used as the basis for the party’s peace plan on the settlement of the armed conflict in Donbass. Regrettably, international organizations ignored my proposals and have brought war to our country."

According to Medvedchuk, the Opposition Platform always stood for a peaceful settlement. "Should [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky have accepted the party’s peace settlement plan, war would have never come to our homes, utility bills and prices in shops would have never been so awfully high, gas and energy resources would have been cheap and affordable and, our homeland - peaceful and prospering, and Ukrainians - wealthy and happy," he said.

"But Zelensky, who has wiped out the remains of democracy, and his cannibalistic accomplices are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths of once peaceful Ukrainians, for the unprecedented plunder of the country and the collapse of its economy," he stressed.