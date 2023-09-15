EU did not contact Russia regarding withdrawal of anti-Iranian sanctions — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The EU has made no attempt to discuss the sanctions regime against Iran with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Previously, US High Representative Josep Borrell said that he intends to hold consultations with all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, including Russia, regarding sanctions against Tehran.

"I do not know what the European External Action Service has planned; there have been no inquiries regarding the organization of a discussion of this issue on the sidelines of the high-level session in New York," Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, he noted the unwillingness of the UK, Germany and France to withdraw sanctions from Iran radically pushes the perspective of restoration of the JCPOA further away.

"An event took place that radically pushes the perspective of restoration of the JCPOA away. This came out through a press release from the External Action Service as well. Foreign Ministers of three states - France, Germany and the UK - announced that they have no intention of complying with [UN] Resolution 2231. And now, the restrictions, the temporary restrictions that have been imposed within this resolution on certain elements of the Iranian rocket program and some other aspects - they intend to implement these elements within their national law, these three European states," Ryabkov said.

"It was not only the US that threw this resolution away by withdrawing from the JCPOA in 2018 - now, the Europeans, who kept swearing their adherence to this document, have de facto embarked on a path of international legal nihilism as well. Their notorious rule-based order simply clouds their judgment," the Deputy Foreign Minister said.