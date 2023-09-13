Kiev’s entry into NATO not conducive to peace, provocative to Russia — ex-French president

PARIS, September 13. /TASS/. Ukraine's potential admission into NATO would not bring peace, but would only serve to provoke Russia, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012) said in an interview with France’s BFMTV news channel.

"The accession of Ukraine to NATO would not contribute to peace. It would be a provocation for Russia. If Ukraine had the status of a neutral state with guarantees of the security and integrity of its borders provided by the UN or the international community, then it seems to me that one could speak about an alternative that would be worth discussing," Sarkozy said.

As for Ukraine's potential membership in the European Union, he noted that such a scenario would be beneficial mostly for the United States as a sort of lever with which to exercise control over Europe.

"The US vision is always the same. They wanted Turkey to join the EU because it is their ally. They wanted Ukraine to be in the EU because the more Eastern European countries that join the EU, the more likely Europe is to depend on the US. The United States wants Europe to obey it," he noted.

The ex-resident of the Elysee Palace stressed that Russia and Europe "must work together."

"We are neighbors [with Russia] and this is the difference between us and the United States," he concluded.

The former French president called for negotiations on Ukraine in mid-August in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper. He also stated that the goal of returning Crimea to Kiev’s control is illusory, and that Ukraine’s true purpose is to be a bridge between Russia and Europe, and not to join the European Union.