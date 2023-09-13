European Union extends individual sanctions against Russia for six months — statement

BRUSSELS, September 13. /TASS/. The European Union extended individual sanctions against Russia until March 15, 2024, the EU Council said.

"The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until March 15, 2024," the EU Council informed.

"The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities. Sanctions will continue to apply to almost 1,800 individuals and entities altogether," it added.