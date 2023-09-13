North Korea’s Kim Jong Un confident of victory for Russian army, people over 'evil cabal'

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed confidence that the Russian army and people will be victorious over the "evil cabal" that they face, which harbors expansionist illusions, in a toast at a formal luncheon with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are confident that the Russian army and people will unquestionably win a great victory in the sacred struggle to punish the evil cabal with hegemonic pretensions and that harbors expansionist illusions, and [win the struggle] to create a stable environment for development," he said while giving a toast at the luncheon with Putin.

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people, brilliantly taking on the inheritance of the tradition of victory, will confidently demonstrate the priceless virtues of honor on two fronts: the special military operation and the building of a strong state," the North Korean leader added.