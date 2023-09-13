North Korea’s Kim vows to defend international justice in cooperation with Russia

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The DPRK’s leader Kim Jong Un has said that he is ready to build stable and future-oriented interstate relations with the Russian president and on their basis to encourage the emergence of strong states and protect international justice.

"I will work with the president [of Russia] to build stable and future-oriented Korea-Russia relations, extended well into the future and on their basis to encourage the building of strong states in both countries and enforce true international justice," he said at a gala reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The DPRK leader came to Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. His visit has the status of an official one - this is one of the highest categories in protocol practice. Previously, Kim Jong Un came to Russia in April 2019 for talks with Putin in Vladivostok. It was their first meeting.