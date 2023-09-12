UN chief calls for not using cluster munitions in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls for stopping to use cluster munitions in Ukraine, United Nations Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary General has repeatedly called for an immediate end to the use of plastic munitions in line with his long-standing position. These weapons must be consigned to history," she said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine.

"We also take note of reports related to the transfer of depleted uranium tank ammunition to the Ukrainian forces. The supply of weapons and ammunition into any armed conflict situations raises significant concerns about the potential escalation of violence," she stressed.