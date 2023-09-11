EU threatens 'consequences' over elections in new regions of Russia

BRUSSELS, September 11. /TASS/. The EU does not recognize the outcome of the elections in the new regions of Russia and promises "consequences" to organizers of these elections, EU High Commissioner Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The European Union does not and will not recognize either the holding of these so-called "elections" or their results. Russia’s political leadership and those involved in organizing them will face consequences of these illegal actions," the statement reads.

The elections in Russian regions took place between September 8 and 10. It was the first time that DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions took part. The vote in the new region was accompanied by Ukrainian artillery strikes and drone raids. The regional election commission in the Kherson Region had to relocate on the first day of election, and, on September 10, a drone destroyed a voting station in the Zaporozhye Region.